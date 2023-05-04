SRH vs KKR highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad choke in chase as Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 runs

SUMMARY Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. Here are the highlights and top moments from the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders visited Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders were pushed on the backfoot early in the match as Marco Jansen picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in just the second over of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)