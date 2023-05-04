English
SRH vs KKR highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad choke in chase as Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 runs

By Prakhar Sachdeo  May 4, 2023 11:32:23 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders faced off at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. Here are the highlights and top moments from the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders visited Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first.
Kolkata Knight Riders visited Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to face Sunrisers Hyderabad for match 47 of IPL 2023. KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders were pushed on the backfoot early in the match as Marco Jansen picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in just the second over of the innings.
Kolkata Knight Riders were pushed on the backfoot early in the match as Marco Jansen picked the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer in just the second over of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

There was more trouble for Kolkata Knight Riders as Kartik Tyagi, who was playing his first IPL game in nearly a year, dismissed KKR's hard hitting opener Jason Roy in the 5th over.
