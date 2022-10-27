    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022: Rossouw (109), Nortje (4/10) dazzle as Proteas thump BAN

    SUMMARY

    Rilee Rossouw scored the first ton of the tournament as South Africa posted 205/5, the highest total so far in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Anrich Nortje was then nearly unplayable with a spell of 4/10 to help the Proteas seal a 104-run victory.

    South Africa won the Toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite the threat of rain looming. Both teams made one change each to bring in an extra spinner. (Image: AP)
    Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh a superb start as he sent back South Africa captain Temba Bavuma in the 1st over. Bavuma played away from the boundary only to get a thick edge back to the keeper. (Image: AP)
    Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw then joined forces, stitching together the highest partnership in history of the T20 World Cup. The duo added 163 runs off just 85 balls for the 2nd wicket. (Image: AP)
    Rossouw was the 1st to get to his half-century off just 30 balls in the 9th over. de Kock followed him to the milestone, taking just 33 balls and getting to his fifty with a six in the 13th over. The pair were finally split in the 15th over as de Kock holed out at long-off when taking on Afif Hossain. (Image: AP)
    Rossouw had a few nervy moments, including a dropped catch by Hasan Mahmud when batting on 88. But, he finally completed his hundred off 52 balls in the 17th over. It marked back-to-back T20I centuries for the Proteas left-hander and also the first ton scored at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: AP)
    Shakib Al Hasan finally got Rossouw (109) caught at cover in the 19th over. South Africa struggled to score towards the tail-end of the innings but still posted 205/5, the highest-total in this edition of the T20 World Cup. (Image: AP)
    Anrich Nortje provided a lethal start for the Proteas as he got rid of both openers and captain Shakib. Kagiso Rabada chipped in with the wicket of Afif Hossain as Bangladesh were reduced to 47/4 inside the powerplay. (Image: AP)
    Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) also chipped in with wickets as he bowled a superb spell in the middle-overs. He also accounted for the wicket of Litton Das (34 off 31 balls) who was the only Bangladesh batter to chip in with a sizeable score. (Image: AP)
    Nortje wrapped up a magnificent spell of 4/10 when he castled Taskin Ahmed to bowl out Bangladesh for just 101 in 16.3 overs. The 104-run victory gave South Africa a boost in their Net Run Rate while also ensuring they take their points tally up to 3 in the Group 2 table. (Image: AP)
