Smriti Mandhana birthday: Here are top achievements of Team India vice-captain opener

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 18, 2023 1:40:24 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana celebrates her birthday today. Here is a look at the records and achievements of the dynamic opener.

India's top opener Smriti Mandhana has been an asset for Team India as she has been instrumental in taking the team in some of the most crucial games. The vice-captain has represented India in four Tests, 78 ODIs, 119 T20Is and her batting skills were perfectly demonstrated in the 2017 ICC World Cup where her innings took India to the finals. Here is a look at her records and achievements. (Image: Reuters)

First player in ODI history to score ten consecutive fifties - Mandhana was the first player in the 50-over format to achieve ten consecutive half-centuries. It started in 2018 when Team India was playing against Australia Women.

Fastest T20I fifty - In 2019 Mandhana set a record of scoring the fastest fifty by any Indian women's batter against New Zealand in a T20 match. She scored a half-century in just 24 deliveries. (Image: AP)

Second, most T20I runs for India women batter - The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has scored 2854 runs in T20 cricket.

Second most fifties in T20Is - Mandhana owns the record of becoming the second women batter in 20 over the format of the most number of half centuries. In 119 T20 matches, she was part of 115 innings and scored 22 half-centuries and 2854 runs.

