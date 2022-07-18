Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana: As star opener turns 26, here’s a look at her achievements and records

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is ranked ninth in the ICC Women's ODI rankings for the batters and fourth in the ICC Women's T20I rankings for the batters. The opener is the only Indian batter to be ranked inside the top ten in both formats. Mandhana's rankings showcase her class. Mandhana was born on July 18, 1996, in Mumbai, is a left-handed opening batter and is a part-time right-arm off-break bowler. A recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2019, Mandhana was named the Best Women's International Cricketer of the year in June 2018 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As Mandhana celebrates her 26th birthday, here is a look at her records and achievements.