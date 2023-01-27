English
Sania Mirza | Career timeline of India's first female tennis superstar

By Anand Singha  Jan 27, 2023 10:54:27 PM IST

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is retiring from professional tennis after playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships 2023 in February following a decorated career spanning over two decades. Despite facing challenges from injuries, the former world No.1 in doubles captured numerous titles, including six Grand Slams, and leaves the sport as a trailblazer for women in world tennis. As we bid farewell to Mirza, let's take a look back at her early life, career highlights, and notable achievements.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 19

In 2001, Sania Mirza began her professional tennis career by playing her first event on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Circuit in India. The young and ambitious player was determined to make a name for herself in the world of tennis. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 19

The following year, in 2002, Mirza achieved success early on in her career by winning three singles titles and one doubles title on the ITF Circuit. Additionally, she also won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the Asian Games, partnering with Leander Paes. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 19

In 2003, Mirza made her debut in the main draw of a WTA event in Hyderabad, and continued to dominate on the ITF Circuit, winning three singles titles and one doubles title. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 19

2004 proved to be a breakthrough year for Mirza, as she won her first WTA doubles title at the Hyderabad Open. She also continued her success on the ITF Circuit, winning six singles titles and two doubles titles. With her impressive performances and growing reputation, Mirza was quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the world of tennis. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 19

In 2005, Sania Mirza made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles WTA title, first Indian woman to reach a Grand Slam third round (at Australian Open) and the first Indian woman to crack Top 50 WTA Newcomer of the Year. This achievement was a significant milestone for Indian tennis, and it cemented Mirza's status as a rising star in the sport. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 19

In 2006, Mirza continued to build on her success from the previous year, winning two WTA doubles titles. Her strong performances in doubles helped her to solidify her reputation as one of the top players in the sport. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 19

In 2007, Mirza had an even more successful year, winning four WTA doubles titles and reaching a career-high ranking of 27th in the WTA Singles Rankings. This was a significant achievement for Mirza, and it cemented her status as one of the top players in the world. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 19

In 2008, Mirza made her debut at the Olympic Games in Beijing. However, she had to retire from her first-round singles outing due to a wrist injury. Despite this setback, Mirza became the first Indian woman in tennis to surpass $1 million in career prize money, a testament to her successful career. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 19

In 2009, Mirza won a WTA doubles title and her first Grand Slam title in mixed doubles at the Australian Open with partner Bhupathi. She also won one singles title on the ITF Circuit. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 19

She won one WTA doubles title, and one singles title on ITF Circuit in 2010 . She won three WTA doubles titles, and made her doubles top 10 debut in 2011. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count11 / 19

In 2012, Mirza won two WTA doubles titles and reached the quarterfinals with Leander Paes at the London Olympics. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count12 / 19

In 2013, Mirza played her first Top 10 doubles season, finishing at number 9. She won five WTA doubles titles, further solidifying her reputation as one of the top doubles players in the world. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count13 / 19

In 2014, Mirza won three WTA doubles titles, including the WTA Finals with partner Black, capping off a highly successful year and continuing her dominance in the doubles circuit. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count14 / 19

In 2015, Sania Mirza became the first Indian woman to rise to No.1 in doubles and won nine WTA titles with her Swiss partner Martina Hingis. She also became the first Indian woman to lift a Grand Slam doubles title at Wimbledon. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count15 / 19

In 2016, Mirza recorded 19 consecutive wins with Hingis and won eight WTA doubles titles. She also reached the semi-finals in mixed doubles at the Rio Olympics with Rohan Bopanna. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count16 / 19

In 2018, Mirza took a break from the professional tour after the 2017 season. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count17 / 19

In 2020, Mirza made a comeback and became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count18 / 19

In 2022, Mirza announced her plan to retire and missed the US Open due to an elbow injury. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count19 / 19

In January 2023, Mirza played her last Grand Slam match at the Australian Open and lost in the mixed doubles final with Rohan Bopanna. (Image: Reuters)

