RR vs LSG In Pics | Rajasthan Royals choke in run chase as Lucknow Super Giants manage to defend 154

SUMMARY Catch the top moments and highlights from IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday.

IPL cricket returned for the first time in four years to Jaipur as Sawai Mansingh Stadium played hosts to home side Rajasthan Royals and visitors Lucknow Super Giants in a top of the table clash. Home team captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers were off to a slow start as the two batters could manage only 37 runs in the Powerplay. Rahul particularly lived a charmed life as he was dropped twice and also survived a close run-out chance. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

KL Rahul ran out of luck soon as he lost his wicket to Jason Holder in the 11th over. Rahul walked back after making a steady 39 from 32 balls.Lucknow's score at the fall of Rahul's wicket was 82/1. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

An over later Trent Boult castled Ayush Badoni as Rajasthan Royals were 85/2 in 11.4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kyle Mayers withstood a tough start and completed a half-century, his third half-century of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

But as Lucknow Super Giants started to build momentum, Rajasthan Royals spinner R Ashwin applied brakes as he picked the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Kyle Mayers in one over. While Hooda made only 2, Mayers was dismissed after scoring 51. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Marcus Stoinis and Nichollas Pooran put up a 45-run partnership but Lucknow Super Giants kept losing wickets as Rajasthan Royals restricted Lucknow Super Giants to just 154/7 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals were off to a steady start in the run chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal along with his fellow opener Jos Buttler put a fifty-run partnership, the third time the two batters put a half-century stand in the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler put a 87-run opening partnership before LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got the wicket of Jaiswal to gift his side a much-needed wicket.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals dealt with another blow soon as their skipper Sanju Samson was run-out in the very next over. Samson could make only 2 runs as Rajasthan Royals were 93/2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Marcus Stonis then sent shock waves in the Rajasthan Royals camp as he claimed the big wicket of Jos Buttler. Buttler made 40 in 41 balls before losing his wicket. Rajasthan Royals were 97/3. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Problems mounted further for Rajasthan Royals as Avesh Khan removed Shimron Hetmyer, Royals hero from their previous game. Hetmyer could make only 2 from 5 balls as Royals were left struggling at 104/4. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Devdutt Padikkal played a handy knock of 26 in 21 balls to stretch the run chase deep. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

It was yet another last-over finish in IPL 2023 as the run chase went down to the 20th over with Rajasthan Royals needing 19 runs from 6 balls. Avesh Khan kept his cool in the most decisive over of the match as he picked 2 wickets and gave away only 8 runs. It meant that Lucknow Super Giants managed to successfully defend 154 to win the match. (Image: IPL/BCCI)