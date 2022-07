India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up an unbeaten partnership of 114 against England and helped India cruise to a 10-wicket win in the first ODI at Kennington Oval. It was the 17th time that Rohit and Dhawan had put together a partnership of over 100 runs in ODI cricket. Rohit and Dhawan partnership is the fourth-best in ODIs, in terms of centuries scored. Here is a look at the top-10 century run partnerships in ODIs-