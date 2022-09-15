    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    photos News

    Roger Federer retirement: Records and achievements that make the Swiss maestro GOAT of tennis

    SUMMARY

    On Thursday, Roger Federer announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis after playing the Laver Cup. Federer will walk away from the sport as the greatest men's singles player. With Federer set to retire, here is a look at his achievements that make him the GOAT of tennis. 

    As of today Roger Federer has the third highest number of Grand Slams in men's tennis in the Open Era. Federer has won 20 Grand Slams and he is only behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) (Image: AP)
    Roger Federer is the first men's singles player to have reached 10 consecutive Grand Slam tournament finals and a total of 31 Grand Slam finals. (Image: AP)

    is the first men's singles player to have reached ten consecutive Grand Slam tournament finals and a total of 31 Grand Slam finals
    At 310 weeks, Roger Federer has spent the second-highest number of weeks, as the number one ranked men's tennis player in the world. (Image: AP)

    At 310 weeks, Roger Federer has spent the second-highest number of weeks, as the number one ranked men's tennis player in the world.
    With eight Wimbledon titles to his name, Roger Federer will retire from tennis as the men's player with the most men's singles at SW19.(Image: 1xBet_Eng Twitter)

    With eigth Wimbledon titles to his name, Roger Federe will retire from tennis as the men's player with the most men's singles at SW19.
    Roger Federer is the player to win the most number of men's year-end championships. The Swiss Maestro has won the year-end championships title for a record six times. (Image:  FedererBook Twitter)

    Roger Federer has is player to win the most number of men's year end championships. The Swiss Maestero has won the year-end championships title for a record six times.
    At his peak, Roger Federer was ranked among the top eight players in the world continuously for 14 years and two weeks. This run lasted from October 14, 2002 till October 31, 2016. (Image: AP)

    At his peak, Roger Federer was ranked among the top eight players in the world continuously for 14 years and two weeks.
    Between 2004 to 2007, Roger Federer won the 'ATP Player of the Year' title for four straight years. Federer reclaimed the title again in 2009.  For the same years, i.e. 2004 to 2007 and again in 2009 Federer has also been named the ITF World Champion. (Image: AP)

    Between 2004 to 2007, Roger Federer won the ATP Player of the Year title for four straight years. Federer reclaimed the title again in 2009.
    Roger Federer has won the ATP Fans' Favourite award a record 18 times consecutively. He claimed the award from 2003 to 2020. (Image: atptour Twitter)

    Roger Federer has won the ATP Fans' Favourite award a record 18 times consecutively. He claimed the award from 2003 till 2020.
    In March 2019, Roger Federer became only the second man after America’s Jimmy Connors to win the 100 men's singles ATP Title. He achieved the feat when he won the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Image: MailSport Twitter)

    In March 2019 Roger Federer became only the second man after America’s Jimmy Connors to win 100 men's singles ATP Title. He achieved the feat when he won the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas.
