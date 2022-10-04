Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant — A look at stellar records held by India's star wicketkeeper batsman

SUMMARY India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant turns 25 today. Pant has caught the imagination of the cricket world ever since he made his international debut against England in 2018. With the pocket-sized batsman celebrating his birthday, here is a look at some of his records that tell that he is poised for greatness.

1 / 8

Most dismissals in a Test series | Rishabh Pant holds the world record of having the most dismissals during a series. The Indian wicketkeeper has recorded 39 dismissals from 10 Tests during the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship to hold the record. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 8

Most catches in a Test match | Rishabh Pant also holds the joint record of taking the most catches in a Test match. Pant took 11 catches in an Australia-India Test played at Adelaide in December 2018 to etch his name in the record books. Pant holds the record along with Robert Russell of England and AB de Villers of South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 8

Most runs in a Test series by a wicketkeeper | As a wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant has notched 720 runs in the ongoing 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. With 720 runs, Pant now holds the record for most runs by a wicketkeeper in a Test series. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 8

Most runs in a Test in England by visiting wicketkeeper | In July during an England-India Test match at Edgbaston, Rishabh Pant aggregated 203 runs (146 and 57) to become the visiting wicketkeeper to score the most runs in a Test on England soil. Pant broke a 72-year-old record that was previously held by West Indies keeper Clyde Walcott (Image: Reuters)

5 / 8

First Indian to open his Test account with a six | Rishabh Pant made his Test debut during India's 2018 tour of England in the third match of the series at Trent Bridge. Pant scored his first runs in Test cricket when he smacked a delivery by Adil Rashid for a six. With that six Pant became the first Indian batsman to open his Test account with a maximum. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 8

First Indian wicketkeeper to hit a ton in England | In the same series, Rishabh Pant notched his first Test hundred during the Oval Test in the fifth and final match of the series. With the hundred, Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to notch a Test hundred on England soil. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 8

The first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred in Australia | Rishabh Pant is also the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a hundred in Australia. The Indian wicketkeeper smashed 159 in Sydney during India's 2018-19 tour of Australia to create the record. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 8

Quickest Indian to 100 Test dismissals | Rishabh Pant holds the record of being the Indian wicketkeeper quickest to 100 Test dismissals. Pant achieved the feat when he took the catch of South African batsman Temba Bavuma off the bowling of Mohammed Shami during a South Africa-India Test match in Centurion during India's 2021-22 tour. Pant recorded 100 Test dismissals in just 26 Tests to reach the milestone (Image: Reuters)