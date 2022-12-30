RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

SUMMARY Edson Arantes do Nascimento, fondly known as Pele, died at the age of 82 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer. The Brazilian footballer, who remains the only player to win three World Cup titles and scorer of a world record 1,281 goals, inspired generations not only with his dazzling skills on the field but also with his public persona post retirement. Here are some of ‘The King’s’ most memorable quotes.

“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“Everything is practice” - Pele (Image: AP)

“If you are first, you are first. If you are second, you are nothing.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“The ambition should always be to play an elegant game.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“I don’t think there is such a thing as a ‘born’ soccer player. Perhaps you are born with certain skills and talents, but quite frankly it seems impossible to me that one is actually born to be an ace soccer player.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“Enthusiasm is everything. It must be taut and vibrating like a guitar string.” - Pele (Image: AP)

“Pele doesn’t die. Pele will never die. Pele is going to go on forever.” – Pele (Image: AP)