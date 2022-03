Richest football clubs of 2022: Real Madrid takes 2nd spot, No 1 team will surprise you

1 / 11

Following are the richest football teams in the world in 2022 according to Deloitte Football Money League. The DFML profiles the financial performance of the highest revenue generating clubs in world football. The 2022 Money League welcomes four new entrants. Check the top-team richest teams here. The revenue generated by the top 10 teams is mentioned in euros, 1 euro = Rs 84, approximately. (Image: Reuters)