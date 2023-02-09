Ravichandran Ashwin bags 450th Test wicket: 10 Indian bowlers who have taken highest wickets in Test cricket

SUMMARY Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler to take over 450 wickets in Test cricket. Former Test captain Anil Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to have taken over 600 wickets. Let's take a look at the top Indian bowlers who have taken the highest Test wickets.

1 / 12

Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second bowler to take over 450 Test wickets, after he got the better of Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on February 9. Former Test captain Anil Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to have taken over 600 wickets. When Kumble retired from Test cricket in 2008, Kumble had scalped 619 wickets after playing 132 Tests. Ashwin, meanwhile, got his 450th victim in the post-lunch session against Australia in the first Test against of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur. Ashwin is now the 9th bowler overall to achieve this milestone. He is also the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach the 450th Test wicket, only behind Sri Lanka’s legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached the feat in his 80th Test match. Let’s take a look at the top-10 Indian bowlers who have the taken the highest Test wickets. (Image: AP)

2 / 12

No 1: Anil Kumble | Bowling style: Right-arm leg/off spin | Number of wickets taken: 452 | Number of Test matches played: 132. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 12

No 2: R Ashwin | Bowling style: Right arm leg spin| Number of wickets taken: 619 | Number of matches Test matches played: 89* (Image: Reuters)

4 / 12

No 3: Kapil Dev | Bowling style: Right arm fast medium | Number of wickets taken: 434 | number of matches played: 131 (Image: Reuters)

5 / 12

No 4: Harbhajan Singh | Bowling style: Right-arm off spin | Number of wickets taken: 417 | Number of Test matches played: 103. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 12

No 5: Ishant Sharma | Bowling style: Right arm fast| Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 105. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 12

No 6: | Zaheer Khan | Bowling style: Left arm fast-medium | Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 92. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 12

No 7: | Bishan Singh Bedi | Bowling style: Left-arm orthodox spin | Number of wickets taken: 266 | number of matches played: 67. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 12

No 8: | Ravindra Jadeja Bowling style: Left-arm orthodox spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61. (Image: Reuters)

10 / 12

No 6: | Zaheer Khan | Bowling style: Left arm fast-medium | Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 92

11 / 12

No 9: BS Chandrasekhar | Bowling style: Right-arm leg spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61

12 / 12

No 10: Javagal Srinath | Bowling style: Right arm fast| Number of wickets taken: 619 | number of matches played: 132. (Image: Reuters)