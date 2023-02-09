English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newssports NewsRavichandran Ashwin bags 450th Test wicket: 10 Indian bowlers who have taken highest wickets in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin bags 450th Test wicket: 10 Indian bowlers who have taken highest wickets in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin bags 450th Test wicket: 10 Indian bowlers who have taken highest wickets in Test cricket
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 6:41:53 PM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler to take over 450 wickets in Test cricket. Former Test captain Anil Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to have taken over 600 wickets. Let's take a look at the top Indian bowlers who have taken the highest Test wickets.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12

Ravichandran Ashwin has become India's second bowler to take over 450 Test wickets, after he got the better of Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on February 9. Former Test captain Anil Kumble remains the only Indian bowler to have taken over 600 wickets. When Kumble retired from Test cricket in 2008, Kumble had scalped 619 wickets after playing 132 Tests. Ashwin, meanwhile, got his 450th victim in the post-lunch session against Australia in the first Test against of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur. Ashwin is now the 9th bowler overall to achieve this milestone. He is also the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach the 450th Test wicket, only behind Sri Lanka’s legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached the feat in his 80th Test match. Let’s take a look at the top-10 Indian bowlers who have the taken the highest Test wickets. (Image: AP)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 12

No 1: Anil Kumble | Bowling style: Right-arm leg/off spin | Number of wickets taken: 452 | Number of Test matches played: 132. (Image: Reuters)

No 2: R Ashwin | Bowling style: Right arm leg spin| Number of wickets taken: 619 | Number of matches Test matches played: 89*
Image count3 / 12

No 2: R Ashwin | Bowling style: Right arm leg spin| Number of wickets taken: 619 | Number of matches Test matches played: 89* (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 12

No 3: Kapil Dev | Bowling style: Right arm fast medium | Number of wickets taken: 434 | number of matches played: 131 (Image: Reuters)

No 4: Harbhajan Singh | Bowling style: Right-arm off spin | Number of wickets taken: 417 | Number of Test matches played: 103
Image count5 / 12

No 4: Harbhajan Singh | Bowling style: Right-arm off spin | Number of wickets taken: 417 | Number of Test matches played: 103. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 12

No 5: Ishant Sharma | Bowling style: Right arm fast| Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 105. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 12

No 6: | Zaheer Khan | Bowling style: Left arm fast-medium | Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 92. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 12

No 7: | Bishan Singh Bedi | Bowling style: Left-arm orthodox spin | Number of wickets taken: 266 | number of matches played: 67. (Image: Reuters)

No 8: | Ravindra Jadeja Bowling style: Left-arm orthodox spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61
Image count9 / 12

No 8: | Ravindra Jadeja Bowling style: Left-arm orthodox spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61. (Image: Reuters)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 12

No 6: | Zaheer Khan | Bowling style: Left arm fast-medium | Number of wickets taken: 311 | Number of Test matches played: 92

No 9: BS Chandrasekhar | Bowling style: Right-arm leg spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61
Image count11 / 12

No 9: BS Chandrasekhar | Bowling style: Right-arm leg spin | Number of wickets taken: 247 | number of matches played: 61

No 10: Javagal Srinath | Bowling style: Right arm fast| Number of wickets taken: 619 | number of matches played: 132
Image count12 / 12

No 10: Javagal Srinath | Bowling style: Right arm fast| Number of wickets taken: 619 | number of matches played: 132. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Bihar computer teacher recruitment 2023: Check vacancies, eligibility and other details

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X