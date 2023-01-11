SUMMARY In his playing days, Rahul Dravid was the most classical and classiest Test batsman to have graced cricket. Dravid was known for his determination to stay for long hours in the middle and his ability to frustrate bowlers of all varieties with solid defense. Because of his tenacity, Dravid became one of the most successful batsmen in the history of cricket. Today Dravid celebrates his 50th birthday. As the former Indian captain, now the head coach of India's men's cricket team, celebrates his birthday, here are some of the records and achievements that speak volumes about his batsmanship.

1 / 9

Rahul Dravid has faced the most number of deliveries ever in Test cricket history. Dravid faced 31,258 in his Test career. According to a tweet by the ICC, no other Test batsmen has managed to cross the 30,000 delivery mark. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 9

With 13, 265 Test runs, Rahul Dravid has the second-highest number of runs by an Indian Test batsman. Dravid also has the second most number of Test centuries by an Indian cricketer. Dravid struck 36 Test tons in his playing career. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 9

With 210 catches, Rahul Dravid holds the record for taking the most catches in Test cricket. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 9

Rahul Dravid is the only Indian Test batsman to hit centuries in four consecutive innings. Dravid achieved the feat when he hit three hundred's against England and one against the West Indies from 8 August 2002 to 9 October 2002. (Image: Reuters)

5 / 9

Rahul Dravid took the second-fewest number of Test innings to reach the 9000-run mark. Dravid reached 9000 runs in Test cricket in only 176 innings and that puts him behind Kumar Sangakkara in the list of the Test batsmen quickest to score 9000 runs. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 9

Along with his contemporaries Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Waugh, Rahul Dravid is the joint holder of the record of being dismissed for the most time in the 90s in Test cricket. All three batsmen have been dismissed 10 times in the 90s. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 9

Rahul Dravid has hit the second-most 4s in the history of Test cricket. Dravid has struck 1654 4s in his Test career and that puts him behind his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar on the list of batsmen with the most fours ever in Test matches. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 9

Rahul Dravid holds the record for scoring the third-most runs in a calendar year in ODI cricket. In 1999, Dravid accumulated 1761 runs from 43 ODI matches. Those numbers put him only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as the batsman with third highest runs in a calendar year. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 9

In 50-over cricket, Rahul Dravid has the most consecutive innings without scoring a duck. Dravid has played 120 straight ODI innings without being dismissed on 0. (Image: Reuters)