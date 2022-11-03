Qatar 2022: List of players who are ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup through injury

SUMMARY The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner with the tournament scheduled to start on November 20 with the Final to take place on December 18. However, few of the games top stars will be missing from the action, here's a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the World Cup in Qatar through injury.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE) | Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and went under the knife in September to repair a damaged meniscus. The 29-year-old resumed training but on October 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

N'GOLO KANTE (FRANCE) | The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery. (Image: Reuters)

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND) | The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and looks certain to miss the tournament in Qatar after being ruled out for eight weeks. (Image: Reuters)

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL) | The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their win over Manchester City but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery. (Image: Reuters)

ALEXANDER ISAK (SWEDEN) | The Newcastle United striker suffered a setback while recovering from a thigh injury and manager Eddie Howe confirmed he will not play again until after the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL) | The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October. (Image: Reuters)

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE) | The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

JESUS 'TECATITO' CORONA (MEXICO) | The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery. The 29-year-old was named in Mexico coach Gerardo Martino's preliminary 31-man squad but Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli said he could return to training only by December. (Image: Reuters)

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL) | Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October. (Image: Reuters)