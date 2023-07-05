PV Sindhu Birthday: A throwback at double Olympic medallist's badminton journey

SUMMARY The shining beacon of Indian women's badminton - PV Sindhu celebrates her 28th birthday today. Born in 1995, Pusarla Venkata is a sporting icon who has risen to the top world ranking in the last decade after claiming dozens of titles.

At the age of 17, she was part of the top 20 BWF world ranking list and ever since she maintained her ranking in the top 10. However, recently her ranking dropped to the 15th spot in the latest women's singles BWF World rankings. (Twitter)

The Padma Bhushan awardee was also enlisted as the highest-paid female Indian athlete by Forbes Magazine. (Image: Reuters)

At the age of 20, she became the first youngest Indian to be honored with the Padma Shri award, India's one of India's highest civilian awards. (Image: Reuters)

Sindhu won the women’s singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 as she defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi. Back then two-time Olympic medallist was seventh in the badminton world rankings.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sindhu bagged a gold medal in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles.

During the opening ceremony of 2022 CWG Birmingham, PV Sindhu along with Harmanpreet Singh were honored to carry the Indian Flag at the opening ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu touched a new milestone as she won the Silver medal (Image: Reuters)