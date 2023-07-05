CNBC TV18
PV Sindhu Birthday: A throwback at double Olympic medallist's badminton journey

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 1:26:07 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The shining beacon of Indian women's badminton - PV Sindhu celebrates her 28th birthday today. Born in 1995, Pusarla Venkata is a sporting icon who has risen to the top world ranking in the last decade after claiming dozens of titles.

The shining beacon of Indian women's badminton - PV Sindhu celebrates her 28th birthday today. Born in 1995, Pusarla Venkata is a sporting icon who has risen to the top world ranking in the last decade after claiming dozens of titles. The Hyderabad girl became the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the Olympics and a gold at the BWF World Championships. (Reuters)

At the age of 17, she was part of the top 20 BWF world ranking list and ever since she maintained her ranking in the top 10. However, recently her ranking dropped to the 15th spot in the latest women's singles BWF World rankings. (Twitter)

