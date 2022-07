1 / 9 Star Shuttler PV Sindhu was born on this day in 1995 in Hyderabad. Sindhu first gained worldwide attention when she climbed into the top 20 BWF World Ranking in September 2012, at the age of 17. She has consistently been in the top 10 rankings for most of her professional career. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 In 2013 PV Sindhu won her first Grand Prix Gold title when she won the Malaysian Open. In the same year, she won the Macau Open Grand Prix Gold. She was also honoured with the Arjuna Award. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 9 In 2014 Sindhu won the silver medal in the India Open Grand Prix Gold event and won her first medal at the Asian Championships by winning the bronze medal. In the same year, she created history by becoming the first Indian to win back-to-back medals at the BWF World Championships. For those achievements, she was honoured with the FICCI Breakthrough Sportsperson of the Year award for 2014. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 9 In 2015 Sindhu, aged just 20 then became the youngest Indian to be honoured with the Padma Shri award, India's one of India's highest civilian awards. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 9 A year later in 2016, she was bestowed with yet another national award, the Khel Ratna award, the highest sporting honour in India. In the same year at the 2016 South Asian Games, she clinched gold and silver in the women’s team and women’s singles categories respectively. The biggest moment of Sindhu's career arrived when she won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games. With the silver medal at the Rio Games, she became the first Indian woman ever to win a silver medal in the Olympics and the youngest Indian to clinch an individual medal at the Olympics. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 In 2017 she won the Syed Modi International and won a silver medal in the women's singles category at the IBF World Championship. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 In the next year in 2018, based on the prize money won and endorsements deals, PV Sindhu was enlisted as the highest Indian paid female athlete by Forbes Magazine. In the same year, she won a silver medal in the women’s singles category at the World Championships. She clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games 2018 in the women's singles badminton category and became the first Indian badminton player to do so. In December 2018, she made a historical performance at the BWF World Tour Finals tournament to become the first Indian player to win the tournament. At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Sindhu bagged a gold medal in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the women's singles. The same year, she was ranked among the top-four players at the All England Open Championship before losing to Japanese badminton player Akane Yamaguchi. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 A year later Sindhu won the gold medal in the women’s singles category at the 2019 World Championships. (Image: Reuters)