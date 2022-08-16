    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Premier League's most trolled players — see where Cristiano Ronaldo ranks

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Premier League's most trolled players — see where Cristiano Ronaldo ranks

    Being a footballer in the age of social media is proving to be a taxing affair. While footballers gain a massive following online which helps in building their brand and subsequently in drawing large moolah, often they bear the brunt of online trolls. A study by Ofcom and The Alan Turing Institute analyzed 2.3 million tweets from August 13 2021 to January 24 2022 to understand online hate directed towards footballers. Here are the top 10 most abused footballers according to the study. Note that CNBCTV18.com does not support abuse of footballers in any form and the following work is only for informative purposes only.

