Premier League Gameweek 2: Rashford, Haaland among top 5 players to watch out for

1 / 5

Marcus Rashford has to assume the major chunk of Manchester United's goal-scoring responsibilities in their big clash against Tottenham Hotspur FC. Rasmus Hojlund is reportedly not fit to feature consistently in the XI now and Rashford will have big responsibilities on his shoulders to kick off the campaign on a bright note. (Image Source: Reuters)

2 / 5

Declan Rice is Arsenal's most expensive acquisition of the summer and he is possibly the bridge that could help the Gunners cut down the gap with Manchester City in this campaign. Rice has started off his run with the new club on a positive note but he will have to double that up with a terrific outing against Crystal Palace on Tuesday. (Image Source: Reuters)

3 / 5

Erling Braut Haaland commenced this campaign from where he left off last season - with a brace in the first game of the Premier League season against Burnley. City is next facing latest top-four entrants, i.e. Newcastle United, and the Norwegian striker will be keen to add more goals to his tally early on in the season. (Image Source: Reuters)

4 / 5

Mohammed Salah could not score in Liverpool's opening game against Chelsea. The Reds have a lot of ground to cover this season, provided they wish to break the duopoly of City and Arsenal at the top of the standings. Salah will have to start firing in terms of goals and assists straightaway for that to happen. (Image Source: Reuters)

5 / 5

Raheem Sterling chose to leave City to embrace a new challenge at Chelsea. The previous season did not unfold as desired for both the club as well as the player. The encounter against West Ham United will be fairly challenging for the Blues and Sterling will hope to take them over the line at the London Stadium. (Image Source: Reuters)