PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese' lap of honour at Ahmedabad stadium ahead of 4th Test

By Soham Shetty  Mar 9, 2023 5:34:39 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese attend India-Australia Test match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both leaders take lap around the cricket field on a specially designed chariot. An estimated 1.30 lakh spectators will be at the stadium to watch the match.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese performed a lap of honour around the Ahmedabad stadium and then watched some of the fourth Test match between India and Australia on March 9. (Image: Reuters)

The two Prime Ministers watched the match from the President's Box at the world's biggest stadium. It is estimated that around 1.30 lakh spectators were in attendance at the stadium to witness the match. (Image: PTI)

The visit of the Australian leader occurred several months after the signing of the interim trade agreement called the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). (Image: PTI)

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, the respective team captains, were presented with Test caps by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese. (Image: Reuters)

Modi and Albanese met with players from both teams and stood alongside them during the singing of the national anthems of India and Australia. (Image: Reuters)

During their visit, the two Prime Ministers also went to the 'Hall of Fame' museum located at the Narendra Modi stadium. (Image: PTI)

Since taking office as Australian Prime Minister in May of last year, this marks the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Albanese. (Image: PTI)

During his four-day state visit to India, the Australian Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for inviting him and also stated that he was enthusiastic about watching the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI)

India is currently leading the four-match series 2-1. During the series-deciding fourth Test match, Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat. (Image: PTI)

A large crowd had begun to gather from various parts of the state since early morning, with many of them carrying the Tricolour and wearing face paint. It was reported that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had arranged a substantial number of passes for the match and distributed them to the public. (Image: Reuters)

