RIP Pele: A look at the records that made the Brazilian The King of Football

SUMMARY One of the greatest footballers of all time and the King of football World Cups, Pele, died at the age of 82 on Thursday after a prolonged illness related to colon cancer. As a footballer, Pele scored an insane amount of goals and won innumerable trophies, and achieved record feats. Pele's staggering numbers gave him the sobriquet of "The King". Here is recalling Pele's most insane records.

Pele was the first and the only human to win the football World Cup as a player three times. Pele won the football World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. When Pele won the World Cup with Brazil in 1958, he became the youngest-ever World Cup winner, aged just 17 years and 249 days. (Image: Reuters)

In the 1958 edition of the football world cup, Pele scored a 23-minute hat-trick against France in the semi-final. The three goals that Pele netted against France made him the youngest-ever player to score a World Cup hat-trick. (Image: Reuters)

Pele is the only player ever to score in a FIFA World Cup before turning 18. He is also the first footballer to reach 25 international goals as a teenager. (Image: Reuters)

When Pele scored a goal during a 1957 match between South American rivals Brazil and Argentina, he became Canarinho's youngest-ever goalscorer for Brazil's national football team. Pele achieved that feat by netting the goal at the age of just 16 years and nine months. (Image: Reuters)

Pele holds the record for most assists in the history of the football world cup. "The King" as Pele was also fondly known, has recorded 10 assists in the three football world cups that he featured in. (Image: Reuters)

Pele is the greatest-ever goal scorer for the Brazilian club Santos. Pelé scored 643 ‘ goals in at least 659 games for Santos to become the club's all-time leading goal scorer. (Image: Reuters)

Pele is Brazil's joint-highest goal scorer. Pele netted 77 goals from 92 appearances for Seleção. His record of 92 goals was matched by Neymar jr. only recently. (Image: Reuters)

Pele is also the player with the most hattricks to his name. The records tell that the Brazilian great smashed a staggering 92 hat-tricks in his entire professional career. (Image: Reuters)

The Guinness World Records and FIFA recognize Pele as the player with the most career goals in the sport's history. According to Guinness, Pelé scored 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, including the ones that came in friendly matches, the amateur level at club, reserve team level, and junior national games. (Image: Reuters)

Pele smashed over 100 goals in two calendar years. According to FIFA, Pelé as scored 127 in a calendar year in 1959 and 110 goals in 1961. No player has come even remotely close even to level this record. (Image: Reuters)