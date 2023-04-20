PBKS vs RCB In Pics | du Plessis and Kohli hit fifties, Siraj picks 4 wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings

SUMMARY Catch the top moments and highlights from match 29 of IPL 2023 played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings welcomed Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali for match 27 of IPL 2023 on Thursday. In a first for the season both teams were being led by stand-in captains in the same match. While Sam Curran captained Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli stepped up as the skipper for Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of Faf du Plessis. Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis yet again put a fifty run opening partnership for Royal Challengers Bangalore this time. It was for the fourth time in IPL 2023 that the two batsmen put a stand of 50 runs or more. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Faf du Plessis did the bulk of the scoring in the initial overs and he reached his fourth fifty of the season in the 10th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Faf du Plessis, it was Virat Kohli's turn to complete his half-century as well. Like du Plessis, Kohli too completed his fourth fifty of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

The two batters completed a huge partnership of 137 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked on course towards getting a big total. (Image: AP)

Thanks to a special catch by Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in the 17th over that Virat Kohli's innings came to an end. Kohli walked back after making 59 from 47 balls.(Image: AP)

Harpreet Brar who got the wicket of Virat Kohli then on the very next ball dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck as Punjab Kings started to make their way back into the contest.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore dealt with another blow in the very next over as Faf du Plessis in an attempt to play a big shot and increase the run rate lost his wicket. du Plessis walked back after playing a handy knock of 84 in 56 deliveries. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Regular wickets and reluctance of the RCB batters to play big shots in the final overs meant that the team had managed to score only 174/4 in 20 overs, despite the fifties by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. (Image: AP)

Defending 174, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a flying start as pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice inside the Powerplay to pick the wickets of Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone. Siraj trapped both the players LBW. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga created more problems for Punjab Kings as he clean bowled Matthew Short. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were all over Punjab Kings when Mohammed Siraj played his part in yet another dismissal. This time Siraj effected a run-out to send back Harpreet Singh Bhatia. With Bhatia's wicket Punjab Kings were left reeling at 43/4 in 5.3 overs. (Image: AP)

Punjab Kings slipped further into abyss as a sloppy bit of running in between the wickets by their captain Sam Curran led to his run-out. Curran could make only 10 in 12 balls as Punjab Kings were 76/5. (Image: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore took further control of the proceedings as Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan lost their wickets in space of two overs. While Prabhsimran was clean bowled by Wayne Parnell on 46, Shahrukh was stumped by stumped by Dinesh Karthik in Wanindu Hasaranga's over.Punjab Kings were struggling at 106/7. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Against the run of play, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar put up a 41-run partnership to keep Punjab Kings alive in the run chase. (Image: AP)

Just when the match was slipping away from Royal Challengers Bangalore's grip, Mohammed Siraj came back and picked two wickets in the death. Siraj ultimately finished with the figures of 4/21, his best bowling performance in the IPL. (Image: AP)

Harshal Patel picked the last wicket of the Punjab Kings innings as he dismissed Jitesh Sharma on 41. With that Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed a comfortable win by 24 runs.. (Image: AP)