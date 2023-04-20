English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newssports NewsPBKS vs RCB In Pics | du Plessis and Kohli hit fifties, Siraj picks 4 wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings

PBKS vs RCB In Pics | du Plessis and Kohli hit fifties, Siraj picks 4 wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings

PBKS vs RCB In Pics | du Plessis and Kohli hit fifties, Siraj picks 4 wickets as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 7:24:00 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Catch the top moments and highlights from match 29 of IPL 2023 played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings welcomed Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali for match 27 of IPL 2023 on Thursday. In a first for the season both teams were being led by stand-in captains in the same match. While Sam Curran captained Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli stepped up as the skipper for Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of Faf du Plessis. Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Image count1 / 18
Show More
Show More

Punjab Kings welcomed Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali for match 27 of IPL 2023 on Thursday. In a first for the season both teams were being led by stand-in captains in the same match. While Sam Curran captained Punjab Kings in place of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli stepped up as the skipper for Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of Faf du Plessis. Sam Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 18
Show More
Show More

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis yet again put a fifty run opening partnership for Royal Challengers Bangalore this time. It was for the fourth time in IPL 2023 that the two batsmen put a stand of 50 runs or more. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis yet again put a fifty run opening partnership for Royal Challengers Bangalore this time. It was for the fourth time in IPL 2023 that the two batsmen put a stand of 50 runs or more.
Image count3 / 18
Show More
Show More

Faf du Plessis did the bulk of the scoring in the initial overs and he reached his fourth fifty of the season in the 10th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Faf du Plessis did the bulk of the scoring in the initial overs and he reached his fourth fifty of the season in the 10th over.
Image count4 / 18
Show More
Show More

After Faf du Plessis, it was Virat Kohli's turn to complete his half-century as well. Like du Plessis, Kohli too completed his fourth fifty of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Faf du Plessis, it was Virat Kohli's turn to complete his half-century as well. Like du Plessis, Kohli too completed his fourth fifty of the season.
Image count5 / 18
Show More
Show More

The two batters completed a huge partnership of 137 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked on course towards getting a big total. (Image: AP)

The two batters completed a huge partnership of 137 runs as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked on course towards getting a big total.
Image count6 / 18
Show More
Show More

Thanks to a special catch by Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in the 17th over that Virat Kohli's innings came to an end. Kohli walked back after making 59 from 47 balls.(Image: AP)

Thanks to a special catch by Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma in the 17th over that Virat Kohli's innings came to an end. Kohli walked back after making 59 from 47 balls.
Image count7 / 18
Show More
Show More

Harpreet Brar who got the wicket of Virat Kohli then on the very next ball dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck as Punjab Kings started to make their way back into the contest.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Harpreet Brar who got the wicket of Virat Kohli then on the very next ball dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck as Punjab Kings started to make their way back into the contest.
Image count8 / 18
Show More
Show More

Royal Challengers Bangalore dealt with another blow in the very next over as Faf du Plessis in an attempt to play a big shot and increase the run rate lost his wicket. du Plessis walked back after playing a handy knock of 84 in 56 deliveries. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore dealt with another blow in the very next over as Faf du Plessis in an attempt to play a big shot and increase the run rate lost his wicket. du Plessis walked back after playing a handy knock of 84 in 56 deliveries.
Image count9 / 18
Show More
Show More

Regular wickets and reluctance of the RCB batters to play big shots in the final overs meant that the team had managed to score only 174/4 in 20 overs, despite the fifties by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. (Image: AP)

Regular wickets and reluctance of the RCB batters to play big shots in the final overs meant that the team had managed to score only 174/4 in 20 overs, despite the fifties by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.
Image count10 / 18
Show More
Show More

Defending 174, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a flying start as pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice inside the Powerplay to pick the wickets of Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone. Siraj trapped both the players LBW. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Defending 174, Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a flying start as pacer Mohammed Siraj struck twice inside the Powerplay to pick the wickets of Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone. Siraj trapped both the players LBW.
Image count11 / 18
Show More
Show More

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga created more problems for Punjab Kings as he clean bowled Matthew Short. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga created more problems for Punjab Kings as he clean bowled Matthew Short.
Image count12 / 18
Show More
Show More

Royal Challengers Bangalore were all over Punjab Kings when Mohammed Siraj played his part in yet another dismissal. This time Siraj effected a run-out to send back Harpreet Singh Bhatia. With Bhatia's wicket Punjab Kings were left reeling at 43/4 in 5.3 overs. (Image: AP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore were all over Punjab Kings when Mohammed Siraj played his part in yet another dismissal. This time Siraj effected a run-out to send back Harpreet Singh Bhatia. With Bhatia's wicket Punjab Kings were left reeling at 43/4 in 5.3 overs.
Image count13 / 18
Show More
Show More

Punjab Kings slipped further into abyss as a sloppy bit of running in between the wickets by their captain Sam Curran led to his run-out. Curran could make only 10 in 12 balls as Punjab Kings were 76/5. (Image: AP)

Punjab Kings slipped further into abyss as a sloppy bit of running in between the wickets by their captain Sam Curran led to his run-out. Curran could make only 10 in 12 balls as Punjab Kings were 76/5.
Image count14 / 18
Show More
Show More

Royal Challengers Bangalore took further control of the proceedings as Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan lost their wickets in space of two overs. While Prabhsimran was clean bowled by Wayne Parnell on 46, Shahrukh was stumped by stumped by Dinesh Karthik in Wanindu Hasaranga's over.Punjab Kings were struggling at 106/7. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore took further control of the proceedings as Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan lost their wickets in space of two overs. While Prabhsimran was clean bowled by Wayne Parnell on 46, Shahrukh was stumped by stumped by Dinesh Karthik in Wanindu Hasaranga's over.
Image count15 / 18
Show More
Show More

Against the run of play, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar put up a 41-run partnership to keep Punjab Kings alive in the run chase. (Image: AP)

Against the run of play, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar put up a 41-run partnership to keep Punjab Kings alive in the run chase.
Image count16 / 18
Show More
Show More

Just when the match was slipping away from Royal Challengers Bangalore's grip, Mohammed Siraj came back and picked two wickets in the death. Siraj ultimately finished with the figures of 4/21, his best bowling performance in the IPL. (Image: AP)

Just when the match was slipping away from Royal Challengers Bangalore's grip, Mohammed Siraj came back and picked two wickets in the death. Siraj ultimately finished with the figures of 4/21, his best bowling performance in the IPL.
Image count17 / 18
Show More
Show More

Harshal Patel picked the last wicket of the Punjab Kings innings as he dismissed Jitesh Sharma on 41. With that Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed a comfortable win by 24 runs.. (Image: AP)

Harshal Patel picked the last wicket of the Punjab Kings innings as he dismissed Jitesh Sharma on 41. With that Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed a comfortable win by 24 runs.
Image count18 / 18
Show More
Show More

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X