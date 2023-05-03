PBKS vs MI In Pics | Jitesh Sharma-Liam Livingstone partnership takes Punjab Kings to 214/3

SUMMARY Punjab Kings faced off against Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday for match 46 of IPL 2023. Here are the top moments and highlights from the match.

1 / 11

After recording successful run chases in their previous matches, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for match 46 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

2 / 11

Mumbai Indians drew first blood in the contest as their left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan got Punjab Kings' hard-hitting batter Prabhsimran Singh caught behind the wickets in the 2nd over. Prabhsimran could score only 9 as Punjab Kings were 13/1. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

3 / 11

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan played a brisk cameo of 30 in 20 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Piyush Chawla in the 8th over. Punjab Kings were 62/2 in 7.2 overs at the fall of Dhawan's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

4 / 11

Piyush Chawla added a second wicket to his tally when he got Matthew Short clean bowled in the 12th over. Short departed after making 27 off 26 and Chawla finished his spell with the figures of 2/29. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

5 / 11

In the middle phase of the innings, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone stitched a huge partnership of 119 runs. During the partnership Livingstone completed his half-century and remained not-out on 82 and Jitesh scored an unbeaten 49 to take Punjab Kings to 214/3 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

6 / 11

After a brilliant display with the bat, Punjab Kings started strongly with the ball too as Rishi Dhawan removed Rohit Sharma on duck in the first over of the Mumbai Indians' innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

7 / 11

After Rohit Sharma's early dismissal, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green put up a 54-run partnership to stabilize the run chase. But just when Mumbai Indians started to get back in the game they were dealt with another blow as Nathan Ellis got Green caught in the deep. Green walked back after making 23 in 18 balls as Mumbai Indians were 54/2 in 6 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

8 / 11

The two wickets did not deter Ishan Kishan as he went on to complete his half-century in the 12th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

9 / 11

After Ishan Kishan, it was Suryakumar Yadav's turn to reach his half-century. SKY reached his fifty in the 13th over. Kishan-SKY partnership brought Mumbai Indians back in the run chase. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

10 / 11

The partnership between Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav put Mumbai Indians in control but Nathan Ellis made things interesting as he picked the wicket of Suryakumar in the 16th over. Suryakumar walked back after making 66 in 31 balls with Mumbai Indians score reading 170/3.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

11 / 11

Things became further more interesting when Arshdeep Singh ended Ishan Kishan's blitzkrieg in the next over. The Mumbai Indians opener departed after scoring 75 in 41 balls. Mumbai Indians were still 37 runs away from the target when Kishan lost his wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)