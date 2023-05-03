PBKS vs MI In Pics

SUMMARY Punjab Kings faced off against Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday for match 46 of IPL 2023. Here are the top moments and highlights from the match.

After recording successful run chases in their previous matches, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for match 46 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians drew first blood in the contest as their left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan got Punjab Kings' hard-hitting batter Prabhsimran Singh caught behind the wickets in the 2nd over. Prabhsimran could score only 9 as Punjab Kings were 13/1. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan played a brisk cameo of 30 in 20 balls before he was stumped off the bowling of Piyush Chawla in the 8th over. Punjab Kings were 62/2 in 7.2 overs at the fall of Dhawan's wicket. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Piyush Chawla added a second wicket to his tally when he got Matthew Short clean bowled in the 12th over. Short departed after making 27 off 26 and Chawla finished his spell with the figures of 2/29. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

In the middle phase of the innings, Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone stitched a huge partnership of 119 runs. During the partnership Livingstone completed his half-century and remained not-out on 82 and Jitesh scored an unbeaten 49 to take Punjab Kings to 214/3 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)