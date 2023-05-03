PBKS vs MI In Pics

SUMMARY Punjab Kings faced off against Mumbai Indians at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Wednesday for match 46 of IPL 2023. Here are the top moments and highlights from the match.

After recording successful run chases in their previous matches, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians locked horns at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for match 46 of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians drew first blood in the contest as their left-arm fast bowler Arshad Khan got Punjab Kings' hard-hitting batter Prabhsimran Singh caught behind the wickets in the 2nd over. Prabhsimran could score only 9 as Punjab Kings were 13/1. (Image: IPL/BCCI)