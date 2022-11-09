Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Babar, Rizwan hit top form as PAK storm into WC Finals

SUMMARY A stunning display from Shaheen Afridi (2/24) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to just 152/4 before Babar Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) stitched together a 105-run opening stand to put the result beyond doubt.

1 / 11

Pakistan and New Zealand locked horns in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bat as both teams named unchanged Playing XIs. (Image: AP)

2 / 11

For the seventh time in T20Is, Shaheen Afridi picked up a wicket in the first over as he trapped Finn Allen (4) LBW to draw first blood. (Image: AP)

3 / 11

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson tried to rebuild with a gritty 34-run partnership. The pair were split courtesy some excellent fielding from Shadab Khan as he sent down an accurate direct-hit to catch Conway (21) short in the 6th over. New Zealand could manage just 38/2 in the powerplay. (Image: AP)

4 / 11

Mohammad Nawaz then got the big wicket of the dangerous Glenn Phillips in the 8th over. Phillips got a thick leading edge back to the bowler who made no mistake to reduce the Kiwis to 49/3. (Image: AP)

5 / 11

Williamson then joined forces with Daryl Mitchell to frustrate Pakistan with a 68-run partnership. Williamson scored 46 off 42 balls before he fell victim to a clever slow delivery from Afridi in the 17th over which rattled the stumps. Afridi finished with excellent figures of 2/24. (Image: AP)

6 / 11

Mitchell meanwhile brought up his half-century off 32 balls and finished unbeaten on 53 as together with James Neesham (16*) he helped New Zealand post 152/7. It was an excellent bowling effort from Pakistan to restrict the Kiwis to what looked like a below-par total at the halfway mark. (Image: AP)

7 / 11

There was an early reprieve for Babar as he was dropped by Conway behind the stumps in the first over. The Pakistan captain got off to a shaky start but soon looked back to his best as together with Mohammad Rizwan he stitched together a massive 105-run partnership for the first wicket. It was the third 100+ partnership between the duo in T20 World Cups, the most by any pair. (Image: AP)

8 / 11

Babar brought up his fifty off 38 balls but departed soon after as Trent Boult got the breakthrough with Daryl Mitchell taking a safe catch at long-on. (Image: AP)

9 / 11

Rizwan put in a Player of the Match performance as he brought up his half-century off just 36 balls. He too didn’t last long after reaching the landmark, departing with 57 runs as Boult (2/33) once again got the breakthrough in the 17th over. (Image: AP)

10 / 11

21-year-old Mohammad Haris played a superb knock of 30 from 26 balls to then take Pakistan to within touching distance of victory. He was caught out against Santner in the penultimate over with Pakistan just 2 runs away from victory. (Image: AP)

11 / 11

Shan Masood scored the winning runs to seal Pakistan’s passage into the Finals. It’s their third appearance in the T20 World Cup Final and first since lifting the trophy back in 2009. The result also sets the stage for a mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash in the Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) provided India beat England in the second semifinal. (Image:AP)