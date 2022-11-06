Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Afridi records career best 4/22 to help PAK seal semifinal spot

SUMMARY Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up his career-best T20I figures of 4/22 and Mohammad Haris chipped in with a superb 31-run knock off 18 balls to help Pakistan record a five-wicket victory and seal a semifinal spot in Australia.

South Africa’s defeat to Netherlands in the earlier game on Sunday, November 6 at the Adelaide Oval opened the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh with the winner assured of the fourth and final spot in the semifinals. Bangladesh won the Toss and decided to bat as they made three changes. Pakistan named an unchanged team. (Image: AP)

Shaheen Shah Afridi got Pakistan off to a perfect start, nabbing Litton Das (10) in the 3rd over. Litton went for a slash but picked out the man at backward point. (Image: AP)

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Shanto then stitched together a gritty 52-run partnership off 47 balls to steady Bangladesh. However, Shadab Khan landed a heavy double-blow in the 11th over, getting rid of Sarkar (20) and Shakib Al Hasan (0) off consecutive balls. (Image: AP)

Shanto put up a brave fight for Bangladesh, bringing up his fifty off 46 balls in the 13th over. However, Shanto’s (54 off 48 balls) resistance was ended in the next over as Iftikhar Ahmed castled him to reduce Bangladesh to 91/4. (Image: AP)

Afridi ripped through the Bangladesh middle-order as he picked up two wickets in the 17th over and then struck again in the 19th over to finish with his career-best T20I figures of 4/22. Afif Hossain contributed with an unbeaten 24 to help Bangladesh reach 127/8 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who are both struggling for form, got off to a solid start with a 57-run partnership off 63 balls. (Image: AP)

The opening-stand was broken in the 11th over as Nasum Ahmed got Babar (25) caught at backward point. Rizwan (32) followed his skipper to the dugout in the next over as he sliced an Ebadot Hossain delivery to point. (Image: AP)

Mohammad Haris chipped in with a superb 31-run knock off just 18 balls to carry Pakistan to within touching distance of victory. He was dismissed in the 17th over with Pakistan comfortably placed at 121/4. (Image: AP)

Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 24 off 14 balls as he guided Pakistan across the line to seal a five-wicket victory. The victory fired Pakistan into the final four confirming the four finalist in the tournament at Australia as the Men in Green joined India, New Zealand and England in the semifinals. (Image: AP)