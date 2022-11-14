Over 2.89 million tickets sold for Qatar World Cup 2022: Check attendance of previous 9 editions

SUMMARY The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the Gulf nation of Qatar on November 20. The World Cup has come under severe criticism because of the authoritarian regime prevailing in the country and the exploitation of human rights. The World Cup has also faced flak on the grounds of corruption by the FIFA Executive Committee as it took bribes to give Qatar the hosting rights for the mega event. Yet 2.9 million tickets have been sold as of mid-October for FIFA World Cup, according to a statement by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Those numbers are greater than the ticket sales of the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan, and the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France. Here is a look at the total spectator attendance of the previous 9 editions of Football's greatest event

2018 FIFA World Cup | Host: Russia | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2018: 3.03 million (Image: Reuters)

2014 FIFA World Cup | Host: Brazil | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2014: 3.44 million (Image: Reuters)

2010 FIFA World Cup | Host: South Africa | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2010: 3.17 million (Image: Reuters)

2006 FIFA World Cup | Host: Germany | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2006: 3.37 million (Image: Reuters)

2002 FIFA World Cup | Hosts: South Korea and Japan | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 2002: 2.72 million (Image: Reuters)

1998 FIFA World Cup | Host: France | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 1998: 2.86 million (Image: Reuters)

1994 FIFA World Cup | Host: The USA | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 1994: 3.57 million (Image: Reuters)

1990 FIFA World Cup | Host: Italy | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 1990: 2.53 million (Image: Reuters)

1986 FIFA World Cup | Host: Mexico | Total number of spectators at the FIFA World Cup 1986: 2.41 million (Image: Reuters)