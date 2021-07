Roger Federer: The Tennis icon announced that he is pulling out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics owing to a knee injury. In a statement, he said that he had "suffered a setback" with his knee. Federer took to Twitter and said he is "greatly disappointed" on missing out on an opportunity to represent Switzerland in the world's biggest sporting spectacle. The 39-year-old, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles. won the silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 London Olympics and gold in the men's doubles at the 2008 Beijing Games. (Image: AP)