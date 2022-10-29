New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Centurion Phillips fires NZ to dominant victory

SUMMARY Glenn Phillips smashed 104 off 64 balls to bring up the second century of the tournament before Trent Boult picked up his best-ever T20I figures of 4/13 as New Zealand consolidated top spot in Group 1 with a convincing win.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka were greeted with clear skies at the Sydney Cricket Ground for their ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 clash on Saturday, October 29. Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bat as both teams made one change each. Daryll Mitchell and Kasun Rajitha were both brought into their respective teams. (Image: AP)

Maheesh Theekshana gave Sri Lanka the perfect start as he castled Finn Allen in the 1st over. Dhananjaya de Silva then bowled Devon Conway in the 3rd over and Theekshana returned to get Williamson caught behind in the next over as New Zealand were quickly reduced to 15/3. (Image: AP)

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips then joined forces in the middle to steady the innings with an 84-run partnership off just 64 balls. The pair were only split apart in the 15th over as Wanindu Hasaranga castled Mitchell (22) with a googly. (Image: AP)

Phillips meanwhile went on to bring up the second century of the tournament, his 100 coming off just 61 balls. (Image: AP)

New Zealand lost wickets in heaps towards the end of the innings as they looked to attack. They posted 167/7 on the board after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Tim Southee (1/12) opened the innings with a wicket-maiden as he trapped Pathum Nissanka plumb LBW in the 1st over. (Image: AP)

Trent Boult then joined the party, getting rid of both Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva in the 2nd over before returning to get Charith Asalanka caught out as Sri Lanka were reduced to 8/4 inside the first 4 overs. (Image: AP)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (34) and captain Dasun Shanaka (35) were the only Sri Lankan batter to provide any resistance as spinners Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) finished with identical figures after economical spells in the middle. (Image: AP)

Boult finished with his best-ever T20I figures of 4/13 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 102 runs, with New Zealand winning by 65 runs. The win helps the Kiwis consolidate top spot on the Group 2 table while leaving Sri Lanka in fifth position. (Image: AP)