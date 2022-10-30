    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homephotos Newssports News

    Netherlands vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Highlights: PAK bowlers set up 6-wicket win over NED
    By CNBCTV18.com

    SUMMARY

    It wasn't a clinical win for Pakistan but a win nevertheless to get on the points table. After restricting Netherlands to 91/9 in their 20 overs, the Men in Green reached the target in 13.5 overs.

    After electing to bat, Netherlands were met with a hostile Pakistan bowling attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/19) drew first blood for the Men in Green as Stephan Myburgh was dismissed in the third over for 6. (Image: AP)

    It was never going to be easy for the Dutch batters as Bas de Leede had to retire hurt after a Haris Rauf peach hit him on the helmet grille as he went for a pull shot. Netherlands never got going as they managed just 5 boundaries in their 20 overs. Some hostility from Pakistani bowlers! (Image: AP)

    Colin Ackermann top scored for the Dutch with a run-ball 27. Skipper Scott Edwards (15) was the other batter who got to the double digits, rest all of them perished in single digits. (Image: AP)

    Haris Rauf was breathing fire at Perth! His figures of 1/10 don't do justice to the way he bowled. He bowled with a lot of pace, bounce and intensity, and was almost unplayable. (Image: AP)

    Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15) castled the stumps on consecutive balls to dismiss Tim Pringle and Fred Klaassen. (Image: AP)

    As the pace battery built all the pressure, it was Shadab Khan who ran away with the wickets! The leggie picked up 3/22 as Netherlands could only muster 91/9 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

    Babar Azam's lean patch continued as he was run out for 4. But Mohmmad Rizwan played the anchor's role to perfection and top scored for Pakistan with 49. (Image: AP)

    Paul van Meekeren (1/19) produced a good length delivery on off stump to dismiss Rizwan one short of his fifty as he tried to work it towards the leg side but got an inside edge to the keeper. (Image: AP)

    Anti-climax! As Pakistan were on the brink of victory with just 1 needed to win, Brandon Glover (2/22) got the better of Shan Masood (12) who was caught at deep third. Eventually, Shadab Khan (4*) hit the winning boundary for Pakistan as they registered their first win of the tournament. (Image: AP)

    

