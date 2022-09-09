Neeraj Chopra back from injury with a win: A look at the javelin thrower's records and achievements

The poster boy of Indian athletics Neeraj Chopra scripted more history on September 8 as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich. With Chopra taking his career to new heights here is a look at his records and achievements. (Image: AP Images)

Junior world record at the U-20 World Championships | In 2016, the Panipat native became the first Indian to win a world championship in athletics at any level when he claimed the U-20 World Championships title with a junior world record-breaking throw of 86.48m. In the same year, Chopra also won a silver and a gold in the Asian Junior Championships and South Asian Games. The silver at the Asian Junior Championships was won with a throw of 77.60m while the gold medal-winning performance at the South Asian Games came when he launched the javelin at a distance of 82.23m (Image: Getty Images)

Gold medal at Asian Athletics Championships | Neeraj Chopra continued his impressive run as he clinched the gold medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships with his best throw of 85.23m at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. That throw also helped Neeraj to shatter the Asian championship record too. (Image: PTI Images)

Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018 | In his maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 which were held in Goldcoast Australia, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 86.47m. (Image: Getty Images)

Gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games |A few months after winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal at the Goldcoast Games, Neeraj Chopra was also crowned the Asian Games champion too. At the Jakarta Games, Neeraj cleared the distance of 88.06m in his third attempt to seal the gold. The feat made him the first Indian to win a gold in the javelin throw at the Asian Games. (Image: PTI)

The first Indian to win the gold medal in athletics at the Olympics | The greatest moment in Neeraj Chopra's career arrived at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra made the Tokyo Games memorable for himself for the whole of India when he won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw thereby becoming the first Indian to finish at the top of the podium in a track and field event at Olympics. Chopra achieved the historic feat with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt in the final of the men's javelin. He is only the second Indian, after Abhinav Bindra, to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. (Image: Reuters)

The first Indian to win the silver medal at World Athletic Championship | In 2022, Neeraj Chopra's career touched yet another high when he became the first Indian athlete to win the silver medal at the World Athletic Championships. At Hayward Field, Eugene in the USA Chopra launched the javelin to a distance of 88.13m to finish second and walk away with the silver medal. (Image: Reuters)

The first Indian to win a Diamond League event | Neeraj Chopra came back from an injury that he sustained at the World Championships to win the Diamond League event in Lausanne. In Lausanne hurled the javelin at a distance of 89.08m to finish first. With that, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League event. (Image: AP Images)

First Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy | Almost two weeks later on September 8 Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Diamond League Trophy by winning the 2022 Diamond League Final in Zurich. Chopra achieved the historic feat with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws. (Image: AP Images)