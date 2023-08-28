1 / 11

On Sunday, India's star Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first India to win a gold medal at the World Athletic Championships. Chopra achieved the feat during the men's javelin throw final at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Chopra hurled the javelin at a distance of 88.17m in his second attempt to win the gold medal. Chopra is now the Olympic and World Champion at the same time. Here is a look at Neeraj Chopra's medal wins over the years. (Image: Reuters)

Silver medal at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships | Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal at the 2016 Asian Junior Championships in Ho Chi Minh City. Chopra finished second with his best attempt of 77.60m. (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2016 World Junior Championships | In 2016 Neeraj Chopra also became the World Junior Champion with the gold at the World Junior Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland with a throw of 86.48m. (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2016 South Asian Games | Chopra clinch the gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games held in in Guwahati with a throw of 82.23. (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2017 Asian Championships | In 2017, Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at during that year's Asian Championships held in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 85.23m (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games | Neeraj Chopra won his first Commonwealth Games gold medal when he finished first in the men's javelin final at the Gold Coast games with a throw of 86.47m (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2018 Asian Games | Neeraj Chopra followed his success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with a gold at the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta-Palembang. Chopra became the Asian Games champion with a throw of 88.06m. (Image: Reuters)

Gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics | The greatest moment in Neeraj Chopra's athletic career arrived when he became the Olympic Champion during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Chopra was crowned as the Olympic champion with a best throw of 87.58 m during the men's javelin final. (Image: Reuters)

Silver Medal at the 2022 World Athletic Championships | In 2022 Neeraj Chopra won his first World Athletic Championships medal as he finished second in Eugen with a throw of 88.13m. (Image: Reuters)

Winning the Diamond League Title | Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League when he first first in the final of the 2022 Diamond League final in Zurich with his best throw being 88.44m. (Image: Reuters)

