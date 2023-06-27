Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023

SUMMARY Here is a look at the 10 cricket stadiums that will be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

1 / 10

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad| The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the opening match of the tournament and also the final. The tournament gets underway with a repeat of the 2019 final as defending champions England will face New Zealand. The stadium will also host the high-profile match between India and Pakistan. The two other matches to be played here are Australia vs England and Afghanistan vs South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

2 / 10

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be the place of the 1st semifinal. The stadium will also the clash between England and South Africa, India's match against one of the two qualifying teams, Bangladesh v South Africa fixture and Afghanistan's match against Australia. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 10

Eden Gardens, Kolkata | Kolkata's Eden Gardens will be the site of the second semifinal. Other matches to be played at this venue are Bangladesh vs Qualifying team, Bangladesh vs Pakistan, India vs South Africa and England vs Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai | MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is where the Men in Blue will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia. The ground will see matches between Bangladesh-New Zealand, New Zealand-Afghanistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan and Pakistan-South Africa. (Image: BCCI/Sportzpics)

5 / 10

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru | Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will have five matches. The first match at the stadium will be the clash between Australia and Pakistan. This will be followed by England vs Qualifying team, New Zealand vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Qualifying team and India vs Qualifying team. (Image: Wikimedia)

6 / 10

HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala | Dharamshala's scenic HPCA Stadium will see trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand lock horns. India will take on New Zealand at the same ground. Other matches that will be played here are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs England and South Africa vs Qualifying Team. (Image: wikimedia)

7 / 10

Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi | The capital city of Delhi will play host to these matches: South Africa vs Qualifying Team, India vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs England, Australia vs Qualifying Team, and Bangladesh vs Qualifying team (Image: wikimedia)

8 / 10

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow | Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will see Australia take on South Africa. India will lock horns against defending champions England also inside this stadium. Other matches to be played here are Australia vs Qualifying Team, Qualifying Team 1 vs Qualifying Team 2 and Afghanistan vs Qualifying Team. (Image: wikimedia)

9 / 10

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad | The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad will have three matches. These matches are Pakistan vs Qualifying Team 1, New Zealand vs Qualifying Team and Pakistan vs Qualifying Team 2 (Image: wikimedia)

10 / 10

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune | The first match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be between India and Bangladesh. This will be followed by contests between Afghanistan and Qualifying Team, New Zealand and South Africa, England and Qualifying Team and Australia and Bangladesh. (Image: wikimedia)