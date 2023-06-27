Narendra Modi Stadium, Wankhede, Eden Gardens and more — Venues that will host the ICC World Cup 2023

SUMMARY Here is a look at the 10 cricket stadiums that will be hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a repeat of the 2019 Final as England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

1 / 10

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad| The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the opening match of the tournament and also the final. The tournament gets underway with a repeat of the 2019 final as defending champions England will face New Zealand. The stadium will also host the high-profile match between India and Pakistan. The two other matches to be played here are Australia vs England and Afghanistan vs South Africa. (Image: BCCI)

2 / 10

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai | Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be the place of the 1st semifinal. The stadium will also the clash between England and South Africa, India's match against one of the two qualifying teams, Bangladesh v South Africa fixture and Afghanistan's match against Australia. (Image: Reuters)