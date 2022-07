1 / 8 The sensation begins: In 2004, MS Dhoni took the world by storm after scoring 148 runs against Pakistan in his fifth one-day international game. (Image: CricPrabhu Twitter)



2 / 8 T20 captaincy: Following a poor performance in the 2007 ODI World Cup, Dhoni was chosen to lead India in the first T20 World Cup. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 8 T20 World Cup Win: The ODI World Cup debacle had made Indian cricket the butt of all jokes but an unfettered Dhoni led a young side to glory. Dhoni showed his shrewd captaincy skills and calm composure throughout the tournament. India defeated Pakistan in the final match to lift the trophy. (Image: ICC)



4 / 8 Test captaincy and guiding India to no.1 in ICC Test rankings | Dhoni took the Test captaincy in 2008 and led the team to the first spot in the ICC rankings for the first time since the origin of the Test rankings in 2001. India won the ICC Test Championship Mace in 2009 after defeating almost every team it played against. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 2011 World Cup Win: Dhoni took the ODI captaincy and defeated several cricketing nations on their home ground between 2007 and 2011 but the zenith of his career was yet to come. In 2011, India won the ODI World Cup after 28 long years under Dhoni's captaincy. His finishing sixer with Ravi Shashtri's famous line – “Dhoni finishes off in style”-- in the background became the defining moment of Indian cricket. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 8 2013 Champions Trophy: Just two years after lifting the ODI World Cup trophy, Dhoni led India to another victory in an ICC tournament -- the ICC Champions Trophy. With this, Dhoni became the only Indian captain to lead India in three successful ICC campaigns. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 8 World Number 1: Under Dhoni, India remained the number 1 team in the world across all three formats -- Test Cricket, ODI, and T20 -- between 2010 and 2014. This was the golden age of Indian cricket. Besides, Dhoni became the number 1 ODI batsman in the ICC rankings. (Image: Reuters)