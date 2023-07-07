MS Dhoni Birthday: 5 stumping masterstrokes by the Captain Cool

SUMMARY Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday today. India has seen many victories under his captaincy some of which was driven by his excellence in stumping. Known for the fastest man behind the stumps, Dhoni has shown some masterpieces with his quick actions. Here are some of his top five stumping incidents.

In the powerplay overs of the IPL 2023 final, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers. It was then in the 7th over that Dhoni played his trump card of bringing in spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the last ball of the over, stumped out Gill at 39 in just 0.1 seconds. (Image Source: Twitter)

In 2007, Pakistan and India played five ODIs and three Tests bilateral series'. During the first ODI played in Guwahati, Dhoni indicated Tendulkar who was bowling the 39th over to bowl wide outside the off stump. Afridi then missed the delivery and Dhoni who was already standing in a slightly unusual position collected the ball and took the bails off. (Image Source: Twitter)

During the 2013 Champions Trophy, India had to face the mighty England in the final. India was defending 130 in a 20-over match and the game was disrupted by rain. Dhoni plucked two major wickets for the team as he dismissed Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott with his stumpings. It was Ravindra Jadeja's delivery when Bell missed the ball and within a fraction of seconds, Dhoni removed the bails. India won the cup by five runs and it is moments like these that arguably made him India's all-time greatest captain. (Image Source: Twitter)

MS Dhoni often trusted his spinners when the match got tricky for India and his camaraderie with Ravindra Jadeja both on and off the field has been very popular. In 2018, during a five-match ODI series against West Indies, it was again Jadeja who bowled a delivery to Keemo Paul and Dhoni took just 0.08 seconds to take the bails off. (Image Source: Twitter)

In India's victorious run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016, the moment when MS Dhoni stumped out Bangladesh batter Sabbir Rahman will always be remembered by millions of fans. It was again a wide delivery by Hardik Pandya which Rahman failed to connect and Dhoni took advantage of it. These stumpings at crucial junctures of important matches made him one of the most bankable players for India, as the Men in Blue had won that match by just one run. (Image Source: Twitter)