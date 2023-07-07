MS Dhoni Birthday: 5 stumping masterstrokes by the Captain Cool

SUMMARY Former Indian captain MS Dhoni celebrates his birthday today. India has seen many victories under his captaincy some of which was driven by his excellence in stumping. Known for the fastest man behind the stumps, Dhoni has shown some masterpieces with his quick actions. Here are some of his top five stumping incidents.

In the powerplay overs of the IPL 2023 final, the opening batters Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha hit 62 runs giving a tough time to CSK bowlers. It was then in the 7th over that Dhoni played his trump card of bringing in spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the last ball of the over, stumped out Gill at 39 in just 0.1 seconds. (Image Source: Twitter)

In 2007, Pakistan and India played five ODIs and three Tests bilateral series'. During the first ODI played in Guwahati, Dhoni indicated Tendulkar who was bowling the 39th over to bowl wide outside the off stump. Afridi then missed the delivery and Dhoni who was already standing in a slightly unusual position collected the ball and took the bails off. (Image Source: Twitter)