1 / 7 7. Most international matches as captain | MS Dhoni was the captain of the Indian cricket team in 200 ODIs, 60 Tests and 72 T20Is before he retired on August 15, 2020. He led India in a total of 332 international matches, which is currently the most by any captain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 7 6. Most not-outs in ODI matches | Being a master finisher, Dhoni remained not out 84 times in 350 ODIs in his career. Only Chaminda Vaas and Shaun Pollock are close to breaking this record of Dhoni as they both hold the second spot on the list with 72 not outs in ODIs (Image: Reuters)



3 / 7 5. Most runs by a wicketkeeper in ODI innings | MS Dhoni smashed 183* against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2005. It is the highest score by a wicketkeeper in an ODI inning and to this date, Dhoni holds that record. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 7 4. Fastest to reach the No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings | After just 42 innings, Dhoni occupied the top position in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. He became the fastest player to the top spot overtaking former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 7 3. Most stumpings in international cricket | In 538 international matches that Dhoni played, he had performed 195 stumpings to perfection. The only other player who comes close to the record is Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara with 139 stumpings. As Sangakkara has also retired, this record too seems untouchable. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 7 2. Fastest stumping in cricket history | Dhoni’s lightning-quick stumpings left the audience thrilled and experts scratching their heads on many occasions. Dhoni took just 0.08 seconds to stump West Indian batsman Keemo Paul during an ODI match in 2018. He broke his own record of 0.09 seconds to achieve the feat. (Image: Reuters)