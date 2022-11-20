Morgan Freeman, Jung Kook and Marcel Desailly headline FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium

SUMMARY France footballer Marcel Desailly, Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman and South Korean pop singer Jung Kook headlined the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Here are the other top moments from the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony held at the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar.

Excited football fans filled the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar ahead of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image: Reuters)

As has been the ritual on the opening day of the FIFA World Cups, a former player, a legend of the defending champions gets the honor to bring the FIFA World Cup trophy inside the stadium that hosts the first match of the World Cup. Before the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 former France footballer, Marcel Desailly carried the FIFA World Cup trophy into the Al Bayt Stadium, in Al Khor, Qatar. (Reuters)

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, was spotted next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman was one of the star attractions of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. He thrilled the crowd present at the Al Bayt Stadium. (Image: AP)

After Morgan Freeman, mascots of the previous editions of the FIFA World Cups were brought inside the stadium. At the same time, a remix of the previous FIFA World Cup songs rang aloud. It was a moment of pure nostalgia! (Image: Reuters)

After the mascots of the previous World Cups, it was time for La'eeb the FIFA World Cup 2022 Official mascot to make the grand entrance. (Image: Reuters)

Then the crowd present inside the Al Bayt Stadium was treated to a fascinating light and sound show. (Image: Reuters)

Next South Korean pop singer and the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS, Jung Kook, took the centre stage at the Al Bayt Stadium. Jung Kook thrilled the crowd with his stunning performance. (Image: AP)

After Jung Kook's show, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani read out the opening address and welcomed the world to Qatar for FIFA's mega event. (Image: AP)

Finally, there were fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium as the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end and the World Cup 2022 was declared open. (Image: AP)