Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Indian Premier
League 2022

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Home>
  • photos News>
  • sports News>

  • Messi beats LeBron James, Ronaldo to become world's highest-paid athlete in 2022 -- check out the top 10

View as Slide Show Image

Messi beats LeBron James, Ronaldo to become world's highest-paid athlete in 2022 -- check out the top 10

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Messi beats LeBron James, Ronaldo to become world's highest-paid athlete in 2022 -- check out the top 10

Here are the ten highest-earning athletes in the world in 2022 according to Forbes. The earnings of these sportspersons have been calculated based on off and on-field earnings.

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More