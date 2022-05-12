[caption id="attachment_13463552" align="aligncenter" width="1600"] Following are the top-10 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2022 according to Forbes. The wealth of these athletes has been calculated based on on-field and off-field earnings including from endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances over the last 12 months. Check out which athlete takes the number one spot. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13463922" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 10 | Giannis Antetokounmpo | Sport: Basketball | On-field earnings: $39.9 million | Off-field earnings: $41 million | Total earnings: $80.9 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13464002" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 9 | Tom Brady | Sport: American Football | On-field earnings: $31.9 million | Off-field earnings: $52 million | Total earnings: $83.9 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462912" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 8 | Canelo Alvarez | Sport: Boxing | On-field earnings: $85 million | Off-field earnings: $5 million | Total Earnings: $90 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462982" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 7 | Roger Federer | Sport: Tennis | On-field earnings: $700K | Off-field earnings: $ 90 million | Total Earnings: $90.7 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462942" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 6 | Kevin Durant | Sport: Basketball | On-field earnings: $42.1 million | Off-field earnings: $50 million | Total Earnings: $92.1 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462992" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 5 | Stephen Curry | Sport: Basketball | On-field earnings: $45.8 million | Off-field earnings: $47 million | Total Earnings: $92.8 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462972" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No.4 | Neymar Jr. | Sport: Football | On-field earnings: $70 million | Off-field earnings: $25 million | Total Earnings: $95 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462922" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 3 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Sport: Football | On-field earnings: $60 million | Off-field earnings: $55 million | Total Earnings: $115 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462952" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 2 | LeBron James | Sport: Basketball | On-field earnings: $41.2 million | Off-field earnings: $80 million | Total Earnings: $121.2 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13462962" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] No. 1 | Lionel Messi | Sport: Football | On-field earnings: $75 million | Off-field earnings: $55 million | Total Earnings: $130 million (Image: Reuters)[/caption]