1 / 6 Skipper MS Dhoni's quickfire 18 against Delhi Capitals not only ensured Chennai Super Kings a final berth in this year's IPL, but it has also rocked the social media with thousands of fans rejoicing the return to form of Dhoni, arguably one of the greatest finishers of all time. Here is a look at some of the interesting tweets and memes that took social media by storm.









2 / 6 One of the most iconic reactions came from India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli who tweeted that Dhoni's last over flourish was nothing short of amazing.









3 / 6 Another post on Twitter pointed that Dhoni's innings has shut the mouth of detractors who said that the former Indian skippers career is over.









4 / 6 Another tweet indirectly addressed the doubts creeping in the minds of cricket lovers about the prospects of the Chennai franchise given their ordinary performance in the latter part of the tournament.









5 / 6 Dhoni's unbeaten 18 from six balls came after he arrived on the crease with a target of over twenty and less than two overs to spare showed glimpses of his 'finishing ability' that made him the most feared batter in the world in his prime.