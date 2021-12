1 / 12 As millions of Indians learn about the golden year of Indian cricket, let us take a look at the playing Xl that made history, against all odds and the mighty West Indies, in the historic final. (Image: YouTube)



2 / 12 Kapil Dev (C): The young skipper who led the Indians in the final ended his career as one of the cricketing greats, holding the mantle of the highest wicket-taker in international Test cricket for a long while. In the final, the 'Haryana hurricane' scored 15 with the bat and had returned 1 for 21 in eleven overs.



3 / 12 Mohinder Amarnath: The man of the match in the finals, Amarnath scored 26 runs after opener Sunil Gavaskar fell early. However, it was his magic with the ball (3 wickets for 12 runs) that made the difference. (Image: Sportskshetra, Instagram)



4 / 12 Krishnamachari Srikanth: Fondly called 'Cheeka,' the aggressive opener blunted the mighty pace attack of the West Indies, ending up as the top-scorer of the team with 38 runs. (Image: Cheekafanclub, Instagram)



5 / 12 Sandeep Patil: The entertaining middle-order batter had scored a quickfire half-century in the semifinal against England. Patil continued his good form scoring 27 runs in 29 deliveries as others struggled. (Image: YouTube)



6 / 12 Madan Lal: The Amritsar-based allrounder's phenomenon bowling (3/31) that included the dismissal of the mighty Viv Richards ensured that India defended the low total. (Image: Instagram)



7 / 12 Balwinder Singh Sandhu: The medium-pacer bowled nine overs and took two wickets for 32 runs. (Image: YouTube)



8 / 12 Syed Kirmani: The jovial wicket-keeper stood like a wall behind the wicket, ensuring there were no easy runs for the batsmen. (Image: Instagram)



9 / 12 Roger Binny: The Bengaluru-based allrounder, despite failing with the bat, made a mark on the game by taking the wicket of Windies captain Clive Lloyd. (Image: Instagram)



10 / 12 Sunil Gavaskar: The legendary opening batsman had a rather ordinary tournament and failed in the final, getting dismissed after scoring only two runs. He also took a couple of catches in the slip. (Image: Instagram)



11 / 12 Yashpal Sharma: The middle-order batsman fell early after scoring just 11 runs.