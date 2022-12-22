Meet the owners of IPL teams that will take the field in 2023

SUMMARY The 2023 IPL mini-auction is due on December 23 and over 40 players will go under the hammer as the 10 cash-rich teams will look to fill 87 slots before the next season gets underway in the summer of 2023Let's take a look at the owners of the 10 teams that will take the field in IPL 2023.

The 2023 IPL mini-auction is due on December 23 in Kochi, Kerala. Over 40o players will go under the hammer as the 10 cash-rich teams will look to fill 87 slots before the next season gets underway in the summer of 2023. As the buzz around the IPL mini-auction picks up here is a look at the owners of the 10 teams.

Chennai Super Kings | Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings is owned by India Cements Limited. The company is headed by former International Cricket Council chairman and Board of Control for Cricket in India president N. Srinivasan. (Image: Reuters)

Kolkata Knight Riders | Twice IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders is owned by Red Chillies Entertainment. Red Chillies Entertainment is owned by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta also have stakes in the Kolkata-based IPL team. (Image: Reuters)

Mumbai Indians | The most successful Indian Premier League team, Mumbai Indians, is owned by Reliance Industries. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of the conglomerate Reliance Industries. (Image: Reuters)

Punjab Kings | One of the original eight teams of the IPL, Kings XI Punjab, which was later rebranded as Punjab Kings, is owned by actress Preity Zinta and businessman Ness Wadia. Wadia is the managing director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, a company that has holdings in most of the Wadia Group subsidiaries. Karan Paul, the chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, and Mohit Burman, an Indian businessman, and the managing director of Elephant Capital plc, also have stakes in the team. (Image: Reuters)

Delhi Capitals | Delhi Capitals, who were previously known as Delhi Daredevils, are owned by the JSW group. and GMR group. JSW Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate and has diverse businesses in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, etc. GMR Group owns, develops, operates, and manages airports, major energy utilities, highways, and urban infrastructure facilities. JSW logo prominently features on the Delhi Capitals' jersey. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Sunrisers Hyderabad is a Hyderabad-based IPL team. The team is owned by the SUN group. The SUG group is an Indian media conglomerate, based in Chennai. It was founded by Kalanithi Maran in 1992. Sun Group besides television media has 48 FM Radio Stations, two Daily Newspapers, five Magazines, a DTH satellite service. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Sunrisers Hyderabad's southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore is owned by an Indian alcoholic beverages company, United Spirits, and Culver Max Entertainment. While United Spirits is the world's second-largest spirits company by volume, Culver Max Entertainment is an Indian media conglomerate owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals, IPL's first winner, is owned by venture capitalist Manoj Badale, Redbird Capital Partners, and British-Australian businessman Lachlan Murdoch. Badale has a 65% stake, Redbird Capital Partners holds a 15% stake and Murdoch holds 13% stock in the team's ownership. (Image: Rajasthan Royals)

Gujarat Titans | IPL's latest winner, Gujrat Titans, is owned by CVC Capital Partners is a Luxembourg-based French private equity and investment advisory firm. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Lucknow Super Giants | The latest entrants in the IPL along with Gujrat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants is owned by the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The RPSG group is a multinational conglomerate and the Group's businesses include power and energy, carbon black manufacturing, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure and education. (Image: RPSG)