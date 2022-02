1 / 6 India won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday, beating England by four wickets in the final of an extraordinary campaign. As the colts created history in the Caribbean, here is a look at five outstanding performers from the young side. (Image: BCCI)



2 / 6 Yash Dhull: The Delhi-lad has followed the footsteps of his state senior Virat Kohli by captaining his side to a U-19 title win. It was not all smooth sailing as he had to skip most of the preliminary matches due to COVID-19. However, he returned to the side in the quarterfinals and scored a critical 20 not out ensuring India beat the defending champions. However, it was in the semifinals against the Australians that Dhull brought out his best. Coming to bat in a tough situation, Dhull scored a match-winning century. Even in the finals, it was his composure that really made the difference after India lost the toss. (Image: Instagram)



3 / 6 Shaikh Rasheed: The Andhra lad is not just the vice-captain of the side, but also the anchorman of the batting lineup. He scored 201 runs at an average of over 50 in the series and provided stability to the side. His partnership with his captain in the semifinals was evidence of his talent and temperament.



4 / 6 Raj Bawa: The Himachal all-rounder comes from a family of Olympians and sportsmen. Bawa is a pure all-rounder similar to the likes of Pandya and Hooda. The pacer was the player of the final thanks to his fifer that broke the backbone of the English batting lineup, He is also handy with the bat and scored over 200 runs with an average of over 60 that included a brilliant century. (Image: Instagram)



5 / 6 Dinesh Bana: The Haryanvi wicketkeeper is not just a livewire behind the stumps but also a handy hard-hitter with the bat. His quick-fire finishes, including the sixes in the last two balls of the tournament, have already led to comparisons with MS Dhoni. (Image: Instagram)