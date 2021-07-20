  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Photos Sports
Sports

Meet the 7 medal-hopeful Indian wrestlers to watch out for in Tokyo Olympics

Updated : July 20, 2021 07:28 PM IST

The Indian wrestlers have lead India's Olympics performance in recent times having won five medals. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav was the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal (bronze) back in 1952. After that, Sushil Kumar won a bronze in 2008 Bejing and a silver 2012 London. Yogeshwar Dutt won another bronze in London while Sakshi Malik won a silver in 2016 Rio games. This time around we have Commonwealth and Asian games winners representing the nation and thus the expectations from the contingent are high.

CNBCTV18.com

CNBCTV18.com

As the whole world eagerly awaits the commencement of the Olympics, India's medal hopes are pinned on a few athletes. At the forefront is the wrestling contingent which has in the past few games given some proud moments to the country. Let us take a look at who to watch out for this time around:
As the whole world eagerly awaits the commencement of the Olympics, India's medal hopes are pinned on a few athletes. At the forefront is the wrestling contingent which has in the past few games given some proud moments to the country. Let us take a look at who to watch out for this time around:
Bajrang Punia: The Arjuna award winner who represents India in the men's freestyle 65kg category is the winner of three medals at the World Wrestling Championships. He is also India’s biggest hope for winning a medal in Tokyo.   (Image: UWW)
Bajrang Punia: The Arjuna award winner who represents India in the men's freestyle 65kg category is the winner of three medals at the World Wrestling Championships. He is also India’s biggest hope for winning a medal in Tokyo.   (Image: UWW)
Vinesh Phogat:   The winner of gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, she was the first Indian wrestler to book her place in the Tokyo Olympics.
Vinesh Phogat:  The winner of gold in both Commonwealth and Asian Games, she was the first Indian wrestler to book her place in the Tokyo Olympics.
Anshu Malik: The Arjuna award nominee who comes from a family of wrestlers, will be seen competing in the 57kg weight division. (Image: IANS)
Anshu Malik: The Arjuna award nominee who comes from a family of wrestlers, will be seen competing in the 57kg weight division. (Image: IANS)
Sonam Malik: The teenage sensation will compete in the 62kg category. (Image: IANS)
Sonam Malik: The teenage sensation will compete in the 62kg category. (Image: IANS)
Deepak Punia.: World Championships silver medalist and Arjuna Award nominee will compete in the 85kg freestyle category at Tokyo Games. (Image: IANS)
Deepak Punia.: World Championships silver medalist and Arjuna Award nominee will compete in the 85kg freestyle category at Tokyo Games. (Image: IANS)
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: The 23-year-old will compete in the 57kg category. (Image: PTI)
Ravi Kumar Dahiya: The 23-year-old will compete in the 57kg category. (Image: PTI)
 Seema Bisla: An experienced campaigner, Seema -- a bronze medalist at the Asian Wrestling Championships -- will contest in the 50kg category at the Tokyo Games.  (Image: IANS)
 Seema Bisla: An experienced campaigner, Seema -- a bronze medalist at the Asian Wrestling Championships -- will contest in the 50kg category at the Tokyo Games.  (Image: IANS)
Published : July 20, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Ask Our Experts CNBC TV18

Advertisement