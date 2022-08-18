As Glazers face the heat, here are the people linked to buying Manchester United

By CNBCTV18.com

Manchester United owners The Glazer family is looking to sell a minority stake of the club. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Glazer family is looking to bring in a new investor. But things could accelerate fast as the pressure is mounting on them after the popular English club has had a dismal few seasons and which has meant a trophy drought. This season too, the start has been poor and Manchester United fans seem to be running out of patience as they have launched a fresh campaign to force The Glazer family, which has owned the club since 2005, to sell United. Here are people linked to buying Man Utd (Image: SportBible Twitter)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe |

English billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed his interest in buying Manchester United. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Ratcliffe confirmed his interest in buying his boyhood club. The spokesperson told the English daily The Times: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer. If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership. This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. "Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset." (Image: Shutterstock)

Michael Knighton | English businessman Michael Knighton has had a long-standing wish of buying Manchester United. Knighton first came to prominence in 1989 for his aborted £20 million bid to buy Manchester United. But last week Knighton again got Manchester United fans interested when told documentary producers Man Utd The Religion: “We are a club in crisis and we all know the reason why. We have inept and frankly useless owners who know little about this game of football. “Everyone knows that we need new ownership of this football club and that is my aim and those are my objectives. I am making good progress, continuing to talk to the people, I have got some good pledges and good finance. (Image: The United Way Twitter Handle)

New York Investors | The Old Trafford-based club's ownership could be staying in the hands of American owners as a New York-based investment fund are looking to put together a bid. Discussions have been held and the situation is said to be ‘very much real. (Image: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani | Some British media reports have liked the Reliance Industries chairman and the managing director with the sale too. Mukesh Ambani has been ranked as the world's second-richest sports team owner by Forbes owns the Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians and now has also bought teams in the upcoming T20 leagues in the UAE and in South Africa. In fact, in 2020, Manchester United fans took to Twitter to express their desire for the club to be bought by the Indian businessman. (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk | Business tycoon Elon Musk sent rumour mills on overdrive when on August 17 he tweeted saying that he is buying Manchester United. However, Musk has clarified that he has no interest in buying the club and he had tweeted in jest. (Image: AP)