As Glazers face the heat, here are the people linked to buying Manchester United

Manchester United owners The Glazer family is looking to sell a minority stake of the club. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Glazer family is looking to bring in a new investor. But things could accelerate fast as the pressure is mounting on the Glazer family. Manchester United's long trophy drought, poor transfer market and a failed start to the latest Premier League campaign have made Manchester United fans run out of patience as they have launched a fresh campaign to force The Glazer family, which has owned the club since 2005, to sell United. Here are likely candidates to buy Man Utd