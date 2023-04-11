LSG beat RCB in the 4th highest successful run chase in IPL: A look at the top 7 highest run chases

SUMMARY Lucknow Super Giants chased down a mammoth 213-run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday to register the fourth-highest successful run chase in the history of the Indian Premier League. Over the years, the IPL has produced some of the most exciting run chases in the history of the game and here’s a look at the top 7.

206 runs- Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Chennai, 2012) The Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets while chasing a 206-run target. With the help of the stunning innings from Faf Du Plessis 71, MS Dhoni 41, and Albie Morkel who ransacked 28 runs off the first six balls he faced in the 19th over, CSK pulled off an incredible win.

209 runs- Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Lions (Delhi 2017) The Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) chased off 214 runs with Rishabh Pant scoring a magnificent 97 off 43 alongside Sanju Samson who scored 61 runs off 31 balls. They beat Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in a match where a record 31 boundaries were hit.

211 runs- Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings (Brabourne 2022) The Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by chasing down a target of 211 with incredible knocks from Quinton de Kock 61, Evin Lewis 55 (not out), and KL Rahul 40. They beat CSK by 7 wickets with three balls to spare.

213 runs- Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bengaluru 2023) The IPL 2023 produced the fourth-highest successful run chase as the Lucknow Super Giants chased down a target of 213 runs to beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The innings from Marcus Stoinus 65 and Nicholas Pooran who scored 62 off just 19 boosted the LSG side towards a confident-looking victory. However, the match went down to the wires and LSG won the game on the very last ball after losing successive wickets.

215 run- Rajasthan Royals vs Deccan Chargers Hyderabad (Hyderabad 2008) The Rajasthan Royals chased down 217 runs against the Deccan Charges in a sensational comeback with incredible knocks from Steve Smith 71 and Yusuf Pathan 61. In the end, they won by three wickets to become the first team in the IPL to chase down a 200-plus target.

219 runs- Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (Delhi 2021) The Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by mowing down a target of 219 runs with blistering innings from Kieron Pollard who went 87 not out. With the ball, Sam Curran took 3 wickets for 34 runs and Mumbai won by four wickets.

224 runs- Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab (Sharjah 2020) The Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest run chase in the history of IPL by chasing down the target of 226 runs to beat Kings XI Punjab by four wickets. Incredible knocks from Sanju Samson 85, Rahul Tewatia 53, and Steve Smith 50, helped RR register the highest successful run chase.